Rencontre avec le photographe Philippe Thiennaud Bibliothèque Agon-Coutainville
Catégories d’Évènement:
Rencontre avec le photographe Philippe Thiennaud Bibliothèque Agon-Coutainville, jeudi 18 avril 2024.
Rencontre avec le photographe Philippe Thiennaud Bibliothèque Agon-Coutainville Manche
Rencontre avec le photographe Philippe Thiennaud.
Rencontre avec le photographe Philippe Thiennaud. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-18 17:30:00
fin : 2024-04-18
Bibliothèque 3 Avenue du Président Roosevelt
Agon-Coutainville 50230 Manche Normandie
L’événement Rencontre avec le photographe Philippe Thiennaud Agon-Coutainville a été mis à jour le 2024-03-01 par Coutances Tourisme