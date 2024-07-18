Réderie semi-nocturne Fort-Mahon-Plage
Catégories d’Évènement:
Réderie semi-nocturne Fort-Mahon-Plage, jeudi 18 juillet 2024.
Réderie semi-nocturne Fort-Mahon-Plage Somme
Réderie semi-nocturne organisée par l’amicale du personnel communal. .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-07-18 18:00:00
fin : 2024-07-18 00:00:00
Fort-Mahon-Plage 80120 Somme Hauts-de-France
