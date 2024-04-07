Rando VTT: La Montagne Noires VTT Saint-Thois
Catégories d’Évènement:
Rando VTT: La Montagne Noires VTT Saint-Thois, dimanche 7 avril 2024.
Rando VTT: La Montagne Noires VTT Saint-Thois Finistère
Montagne Noires VTT organise une rando VTT le 7 avril en départ libre à partir de 7h30.
> 12 km familiale
> 27 et 35 km
Fin des inscriptions à 10h .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-07 07:30:00
fin : 2024-04-07
Saint-Thois 29520 Finistère Bretagne
L’événement Rando VTT: La Montagne Noires VTT Saint-Thois a été mis à jour le 2024-03-22 par Bureau d’information touristique de Châteauneuf-du-Faou