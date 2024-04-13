PORTES-OUVERTES DE PRINTEMPS AU CHÂTEAU DE BELLEVUE BELLEVUE Val-du-Layon
samedi 13 avril 2024.
PORTES-OUVERTES DE PRINTEMPS AU CHÂTEAU DE BELLEVUE BELLEVUE Val-du-Layon Maine-et-Loire
Le Château de Bellevue fête le printemps autour du nouveau millésime !
Au programme de ce week-end :
– Découverte du millésime 2024 de toute la gamme
– Repas « mets et vins » à 12h30 (sur réservation)
– Jeux concours .
Début : 2024-04-13 09:00:00
fin : 2024-04-14 19:00:00
BELLEVUE 3820 ROUTE DES HAUTS DE CHAUME
Val-du-Layon 49190 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire chateaubellevuetijou@orange.fr
