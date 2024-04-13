PORTES OUVERTES AU DOMAINE DE L’ÉCART Route de Seuzey Lacroix-sur-Meuse, samedi 13 avril 2024.

PORTES OUVERTES AU DOMAINE DE L’ÉCART Route de Seuzey Lacroix-sur-Meuse
Portes ouvertes les 13 et 14 avril au Domaine de l’Écart, avec exposition bien-être et artisanat d’art.Tout public
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-04-13 10:00:00
fin : 2024-04-13 19:00:00
Route de Seuzey Domaine de l’Ecart
Lacroix-sur-Meuse 55300 Meuse Grand Est domainedelecart@orange.fr
