Grande Parade Internationale des Pipers sur Sword Beach Place du Débarquement Colleville-Montgomery, 1 décembre 2023, Colleville-Montgomery.

Colleville-Montgomery,Calvados

Pour marquer ce 80e anniversaire, plus de 12 nations (entre 70 et 120 musiciens attendus) seront représentées au sein des musiciens : cornemuses et caisses Écossaises.

La parade partira à quelque pas de la « Twin Villa », en longeant la digue (boulevard Maritime) pour rejoindre la place du Débarquement.

Chaque groupe (band) défilera les uns après les autres, représentant sa nation, avant de se rassembler autour de la statue de Bill Millin pour un grand mass band de la libération.

Les plus grands airs seront joués, comme le fameux Amazing Grâce, Highland Cathedral, Flower of Scotland ou encore Skye Boat Song….

2024-06-05 15:45:00 fin : 2024-06-05 17:00:00. .

Place du Débarquement Statue Bill Millin

Colleville-Montgomery 14880 Calvados Normandie



To mark this 80th anniversary, over 12 nations (between 70 and 120 musicians expected) will be represented among the musicians: bagpipes and Scottish cases.

The parade will start a short distance from the Twin Villa, along the seawall (Boulevard Maritime) to Place du Débarquement.

Each band will march one after the other, representing its nation, before gathering around the statue of Bill Millin for a grand liberation mass band.

The greatest tunes will be played, including the famous Amazing Grâce, Highland Cathedral, Flower of Scotland and Skye Boat Song…

Con motivo de este 80 aniversario, más de 12 naciones (se esperan entre 70 y 120 músicos) estarán representadas entre los músicos: gaitas y tambores escoceses.

El desfile comenzará a poca distancia de la Villa Gemela, a lo largo del paseo marítimo (Boulevard Maritime) hasta la Place du Débarquement.

Cada grupo (banda) marchará uno tras otro, representando a su nación, antes de reunirse en torno a la estatua de Bill Millin para una gran Misa Band de Liberación.

Se tocarán las mejores melodías, entre ellas la famosa Amazing Grâce, Highland Cathedral, Flower of Scotland y Skye Boat Song…

Um den 80. Jahrestag zu markieren, werden mehr als 12 Nationen (zwischen 70 und 120 Musiker werden erwartet) unter den Musikern vertreten sein: Dudelsäcke und schottische Kisten.

Die Parade wird einige Schritte von der « Twin Villa » entfernt starten und entlang des Deichs (Boulevard Maritime) bis zum Place du Débarquement führen.

Jede Band wird nacheinander ihre Nation repräsentieren, bevor sie sich um die Statue von Bill Millin zu einer großen Befreiungs-Mass-Band versammelt.

Es werden die größten Melodien gespielt, wie das berühmte Amazing Grâce, Highland Cathedral, Flower of Scotland oder Skye Boat Song…

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT Caen la Mer