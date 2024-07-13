Bal de la Libération et Embrasement de la Plage PLace du courbet Hermanville-sur-Mer, 1 décembre 2023, Hermanville-sur-Mer.

Hermanville-sur-Mer,Calvados

Concert et Bal de la Libération par le Prestige Orchestra

Concert de 1h en Big Band de 20 musiciens sur les musiques des années 40 suivi d’un bal avec l’adjonction de quelques musiciens supplémentaires pour le programme bal.

Le Prestige Orchestra, est une formation de 18 musiciens dans la grande tradition des Big Bands créé en 1975 par le trompettiste Pierre Dutot. Les Big Bands sont nés aux Etats-Unis, dans les années 30, avec la volonté de jouer la musique de jazz en formation plus étoffée à l’instar des orchestres symphoniques mais avec batterie, trompettes, trombones, saxophones, contrebasse, piano et guitare.

Les musiciens tels Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Cab Calloway arrangeurs et chefs d’orchestre célèbres, ainsi que des chanteurs de renommée comme Franck Sinatra ont rendu ce jazz populaire.

En France c’est le nom du tromboniste Glenn Miller, disparu en mer au moment du débarquement qui est resté dans les mémoires associé à la libération.

La Normandie fut particulièrement sensibilisée au jazz avec le DDay en Normandie aussi une tradition de jazz toujours présente c’est elle imposée dans la région.

Fort de son expérience avec la participation à de nombreuses manifestations dans l’hexagone (Biarritz, Montpellier, Petit Journal Montparnasse Paris, Théâtre de Bordeaux, Méridien Porte Maillot Paris, Jazz sous les Pommiers….), tournées en Europe, dans l’Océan Indien (Réunion, Maurice) Festivals en Turquie… l’orchestre s’est continuellement renouvelé en incluant tour à tour les meilleurs instrumentistes professionnels de la région.

Répertoire

1°/ Régulièrement à l’occasion du DDay, célébrant les anniversaires du débarquement en Normandie. Le Prestige Orchestra est sollicité avec son programme «Les Années 40» qui met à l’honneur la musique de Glenn Miller et les titres inoubliables qui ont marqué les esprits: Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Jumpin’ at the woodside, Oh when the saints…

2°/ En parallèle, Le Prestige Orchestra possède un répertoire inédit orchestré pour Big Band par Jean-Pierre Hervieu de chansons françaises ou l’on retrouve Brassens, Bécaud, Salvador, Gainsbourg, Legrand, Ferrer… ainsi que des titres originaux.

3°/ Le Prestige Orchestra c’est aussi un programme de standards de jazz jazz classiques, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton…

4°/ Le Prestige Orchestra accompagne également les DDay Ladies dans leur hommage aux Andrew Sisters avec leurs titres emblématiques (Tico Tico, Rum and Coca Cola, Sing, sing,

sing…)

Feu d’artifice à l’issue du bal sur la plage entre Lion sur Mer et Hermanville sur Mer.

PLace du courbet Place du Courbet – PLage

Hermanville-sur-Mer 14880 Calvados Normandie



Liberation Concert and Ball by the Prestige Orchestra

A 1-hour concert by a 20-strong Big Band featuring music from the 40s, followed by a ball with the addition of a few extra musicians for the ball program.

The Prestige Orchestra is a group of 18 musicians in the great tradition of Big Bands, created in 1975 by trumpeter Pierre Dutot. Big Bands originated in the USA in the 1930s, with the aim of playing jazz music in a larger formation, like a symphony orchestra, but with drums, trumpets, trombones, saxophones, double bass, piano and guitar.

Musicians such as Duke Ellington, Count Basie and Cab Calloway, famous arrangers and bandleaders, as well as renowned singers like Franck Sinatra, made jazz popular.

In France, the name of trombonist Glenn Miller, who was lost at sea during the D-Day landings, remains associated with the liberation.

Normandy was particularly sensitized to jazz with the DDay en Normandie, and an ever-present jazz tradition has taken root in the region.

With a wealth of experience gained from its participation in numerous events in France (Biarritz, Montpellier, Petit Journal Montparnasse Paris, Théâtre de Bordeaux, Méridien Porte Maillot Paris, Jazz sous les Pommiers, etc.), tours of Europe and the Indian Ocean (Reunion, Mauritius), festivals in Turkey, etc., the band has continually renewed its line-up, including in turn the region’s finest professional instrumentalists.

Repertoire

1°/ Regularly on the occasion of DDay, celebrating the anniversaries of the Normandy landings. The Prestige Orchestra is in demand with its program « The 40s », featuring the music of Glenn Miller and the unforgettable songs that left their mark on the world: Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Jumpin? at the woodside, Oh when the saints?

2°/ In parallel, Le Prestige Orchestra boasts an original repertoire of French songs orchestrated for Big Band by Jean-Pierre Hervieu, including Brassens, Bécaud, Salvador, Gainsbourg, Legrand, Ferrer… as well as a number of original titles.

3°/ Le Prestige Orchestra also offers a program of classic jazz standards, including Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton?

4°/ The Prestige Orchestra also accompanies the DDay Ladies in their tribute to the Andrew Sisters with their emblematic titles (Tico Tico, Rum and Coca Cola, Sing, sing,

sing?)

Fireworks after the ball on the beach between Lion sur Mer and Hermanville sur Mer

Concierto y baile « Liberation » de la Orquesta Prestige

Concierto de una hora de duración a cargo de una Big Band de 20 músicos con música de los años 40, seguido de un baile al que se añaden algunos músicos más para el programa del baile.

La Prestige Orchestra es una formación de 18 músicos que sigue la gran tradición de las Big Bands, creada en 1975 por el trompetista Pierre Dutot. Las Big Bands se originaron en Estados Unidos en los años 30, con el objetivo de interpretar música de jazz en una formación más amplia, como una orquesta sinfónica, pero con batería, trompetas, trombones, saxofones, contrabajo, piano y guitarra.

Músicos como Duke Ellington, Count Basie y Cab Calloway, famosos arreglistas y directores de orquesta, así como cantantes famosos como Franck Sinatra, popularizaron el jazz.

En Francia, es el nombre del trombonista Glenn Miller, perdido en el mar durante el desembarco, el que permanece asociado a la liberación.

Normandía fue especialmente sensible al jazz con el DDay en Normandía, y la tradición jazzística sigue viva en la región.

Con una larga experiencia a sus espaldas, el grupo ha participado en numerosos eventos en Francia (Biarritz, Montpellier, Petit Journal Montparnasse París, Théâtre de Bordeaux, Méridien Porte Maillot París, Jazz sous les Pommiers, etc.), ha realizado giras por Europa y el Océano Índico (Reunión, Mauricio) y ha actuado en festivales en Turquía. El grupo ha renovado continuamente su formación, turnándose para incluir a los mejores instrumentistas profesionales de la región.

Repertorio

1°/ Regularmente con ocasión del DDay, celebrando los aniversarios de los desembarcos de Normandía. La Orquesta del Prestige es muy solicitada con su programa « The 40s », que incluye la música de Glenn Miller y las inolvidables canciones que dejaron huella: Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Jumpin? at the woodside, Oh when the saints?

2°/ Al mismo tiempo, Le Prestige Orchestra cuenta con un repertorio original de canciones francesas orquestadas para Big Band por Jean-Pierre Hervieu, entre las que se encuentran Brassens, Bécaud, Salvador, Gainsbourg, Legrand, Ferrer… así como algunos temas originales.

3°/ La Prestige Orchestra también ofrece un programa de standards clásicos de jazz de Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton..

4°/ La Prestige Orchestra también acompaña a las DDay Ladies en su homenaje a las Andrew Sisters con sus canciones emblemáticas (Tico Tico, Rum and Coca Cola, Sing, sing,

canta…)

Fuegos artificiales tras el baile en la playa entre Lion sur Mer y Hermanville sur Mer

Konzert und Ball der Befreiung durch das Prestige Orchestra

Ein einstündiges Konzert in einer 20-köpfigen Big Band mit Musik aus den 40er Jahren und anschließendem Ball mit einigen zusätzlichen Musikern für das Ballprogramm.

Das Prestige Orchestra ist eine 18-köpfige Formation in der großen Tradition der Big Bands, die 1975 von dem Trompeter Pierre Dutot gegründet wurde. Die Big Bands entstanden in den 1930er Jahren in den USA mit dem Ziel, Jazzmusik in einer größeren Besetzung zu spielen, ähnlich wie ein Symphonieorchester, aber mit Schlagzeug, Trompeten, Posaunen, Saxophonen, Kontrabass, Klavier und Gitarre.

Berühmte Musiker wie Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Cab Calloway, Arrangeure und Dirigenten sowie berühmte Sänger wie Franck Sinatra haben den Jazz populär gemacht.

In Frankreich ist es der Name des Posaunisten Glenn Miller, der während der Landung der Alliierten auf See verschollen ist, der mit der Befreiung in Verbindung gebracht wird.

Die Normandie wurde durch den DDay in der Normandie besonders für den Jazz sensibilisiert, und die Region hat eine immer noch bestehende Jazz-Tradition.

Dank seiner Erfahrung und der Teilnahme an zahlreichen Veranstaltungen in Frankreich (Biarritz, Montpellier, Petit Journal Montparnasse Paris, Théâtre de Bordeaux, Méridien Porte Maillot Paris, Jazz sous les Pommiers usw.), Tourneen in Europa, im Indischen Ozean (Réunion, Mauritius), Festivals in der Türkei usw. hat sich das Orchester ständig erneuert, indem es abwechselnd die besten professionellen Instrumentalisten der Region einbezogen hat.

Repertoire

1°/ Regelmäßig anlässlich des DDay, der den Jahrestag der Landung in der Normandie feiert. Das Prestige Orchestra wird mit seinem Programm « Les Années 40 » eingeladen, das die Musik von Glenn Miller und die unvergesslichen Titel, die die Geister geprägt haben, in den Vordergrund stellt: Moonlight Serenade, In the Mood, Jumpin? at the woodside, Oh when the saints?

2°/ Parallel dazu verfügt das Prestige Orchestra über ein unveröffentlichtes, von Jean-Pierre Hervieu für Big Band orchestriertes Repertoire französischer Chansons, in dem Brassens, Bécaud, Salvador, Gainsbourg, Legrand, Ferrer… sowie Originaltitel zu finden sind.

3°/ Das Prestige Orchestra ist auch ein Programm mit klassischen Jazz-Standards, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Lionel Hampton?

4°/ Das Prestige Orchestra begleitet auch die DDay Ladies bei ihrer Hommage an die Andrew Sisters mit ihren emblematischen Titeln (Tico Tico, Rum and Coca Cola, Sing, sing,

sing?)

Feuerwerk nach dem Ball am Strand zwischen Lion sur Mer und Hermanville sur Mer

Mise à jour le 2023-11-28 par OT Caen la Mer