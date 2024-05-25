Comment Mémé est montée au ciel – Titus Place du champ de foire La Crèche, 25 mai 2024, La Crèche.

La Crèche,Deux-Sèvres

Théâtre – Jeune Public

A partir de 7 ans

Six récits portés par un comédien et un accordéoniste évoquent le monde fascinant et angoissant des rêves. Avec humour et poésie, ce spectacle aborde des sujets tel que la mort, les angoisses nocturnes, le travail des enfants… dans des situations qui mêlent quotidien et fantastique..

Place du champ de foire Salle Clouzot

La Crèche 79260 Deux-Sèvres Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Theater – Young Audiences

Ages 7 and up

Six stories told by an actor and an accordionist evoke the fascinating and frightening world of dreams. With humor and poetry, this show tackles subjects such as death, nocturnal anguish and children’s work? in situations that blend the everyday and the fantastic.

Teatro – Jóvenes

A partir de 7 años

Seis historias contadas por un actor y un acordeonista evocan el fascinante y aterrador mundo de los sueños. Con humor y poesía, este espectáculo aborda temas como la muerte, los miedos nocturnos o el trabajo de los niños, en situaciones que mezclan lo cotidiano y lo fantástico.

Theater – Junges Publikum

Ab 7 Jahren

Sechs Erzählungen, die von einem Schauspieler und einem Akkordeonspieler vorgetragen werden, erzählen von der faszinierenden und beängstigenden Welt der Träume. Mit Humor und Poesie werden Themen wie Tod, nächtliche Ängste, Kinderarbeit usw. in Situationen behandelt, die Alltag und Phantasie miteinander verbinden.

