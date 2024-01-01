Petit marché hebdomadaire du mardi matin Gerstheim
Petit marché hebdomadaire du mardi matin Gerstheim, jeudi 9 mai 2024.
Petit marché hebdomadaire du mardi matin Gerstheim Bas-Rhin
Fruits et légumes, boucherie et charcuterie, fleurs et rôtisserie. Mardi de 8h à 12h. EUR.
Début : 2024-05-09 09:00:00
fin : 2024-12-31 12:00:00
Place de la Fontaine
Gerstheim 67150 Bas-Rhin Grand Est mairie@gerstheim.fr
