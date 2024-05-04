ENJOY VELOS EPINAL: PREMIER SALON NATIONAL DU VELO PETIT CHAMP DE MARS Épinal, 4 décembre 2023, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

Epinal accueillera, au Petit Champ de Mars, le premier salon en France consacré à toutes les pratiques vélo organisé par « Vélo Vert ». Rendu possible grâce à l’engagement de la Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal, soutenue par la Région Grand Est, la ville d’ Epinal et le département, l’événement ambitionne d’accueillir une centaine d’exposants et près de 10 000 festivaliers !

Espaces d’exposition, initiations, randonnées, animations… pour tous.

Plus d’informations à venir sur le site enjoyvelos.com. Tout public

Samedi 2024-05-04 fin : 2024-05-05 . 0 EUR.

PETIT CHAMP DE MARS Rue Gambetta

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



At the Petit Champ de Mars, Epinal will host the first show in France devoted to all cycling practices, organized by « Vélo Vert ». Made possible thanks to the commitment of the Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal, supported by the Région Grand Est, the town of Epinal and the département, the event aims to welcome around 100 exhibitors and nearly 10,000 festival-goers!

Exhibition areas, initiations, hikes, entertainment… for all.

More information to come on enjoyvelos.com

En el Petit Champ de Mars, Epinal acogerá la primera exposición de Francia dedicada a todas las modalidades de ciclismo, organizada por « Vélo Vert ». Gracias al compromiso de la Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal, con el apoyo de la Région Grand Est, la ciudad de Epinal y el departamento, el evento espera acoger a un centenar de expositores y cerca de 10.000 asistentes

Espacios de exposición, presentaciones, paseos, animaciones… para todos los gustos.

Más información en enjoyvelos.com

Im Petit Champ de Mars in Epinal findet die erste Fahrradmesse Frankreichs statt, die von « Vélo Vert » organisiert wird. Die Veranstaltung wird durch das Engagement der Communauté d’Agglomération d’Epinal ermöglicht und von der Region Grand Est, der Stadt Epinal und dem Departement unterstützt. Die Veranstaltung soll rund 100 Aussteller und 10.000 Festivalbesucher begrüßen!

Ausstellungsflächen, Einführungen, Wanderungen, Animationen… für alle.

Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter enjoyvelos.com

Mise à jour le 2023-11-29 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION