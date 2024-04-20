PESTILENCE CCM John-Lennon Limoges
PESTILENCE CCM John-Lennon Limoges, samedi 20 avril 2024.
PESTILENCE Death Over Europe Tour 2024 Samedi 20 avril, 19h30 CCM John-Lennon 22€
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-20T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-20T23:59:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-20T19:30:00+02:00 – 2024-04-20T23:59:00+02:00
Proposé par EXECUTION Mgt, en accord avec Garmonbozia, vous propose une soirée DEATH & TRASH METAL.
Avec les cultes PESTILENCE (groupe néerlandais de death metal) accompagné de CARNATION (groupe belge de death metal) – BODYFARM (groupe de death metal néerlandais) – ANGELUS APATRIDA (groupe thrash metal espagnol) – BATTLECREEK (Groupe de Trash metal Allemand).
Inutile de vous prévenir que ces réjouissances seront sans concession !
Êtes-vous prêt ?
Ouverture des portes à 19h
(Proposé par EXECUTION Mgt & Garmonbozia)
CCM John-Lennon 41 ter rue de Feytiat, 87000 Limoges Limoges 87000 Le Sablard Haute-Vienne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
#deathmetal #trashmetal
