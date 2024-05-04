Ethnobotanique et aphyllanthe sur Arpavon Parking Chantemerle Nyons Catégories d’Évènement: Drôme

Nyons Ethnobotanique et aphyllanthe sur Arpavon Parking Chantemerle Nyons, 4 mai 2024 07:00, Nyons. Ethnobotanique et aphyllanthe sur Arpavon Samedi 4 mai 2024, 09h00 Parking Chantemerle Libre pour les adhérents UNTL Rendez-vous à 9 h place Chantemerle à Nyons.

Sortie en co-voiturage organisé par les participants

(2 x 16 km).

Emporter son pique-nique

2024-05-04T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-04T17:30:00+02:00

