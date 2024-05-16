Paris-Saclay Spring 2024 HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, jeudi 16 mai 2024.

https://paris-saclay-spring.com

EXPECT MORE FROM INNOVATION! SCIENCE FOR GOOD!

In 2018 for the first time in the history of Paris Saclay, all the key players in innovation, research, science, and economic development came together to create a real innovation gathering and to showcase technological innovation and scientific excellence where it happens every day: Paris Saclay SPRING!

48 hours to meet the 1st deeptech cluster in Europe

