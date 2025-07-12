Festi’Luys – Festival intercommunal des arts de la rue Parc municipal Serres-Castet
Festi'Luys – Festival intercommunal des arts de la rue Parc municipal Serres-Castet, 12 juillet 2025
Serres-Castet,Pyrénées-Atlantiques
Manifestation phare, la programmation réunit théâtre de rue, cirque, musique et contes.
Programme en cours de réalisation.
Buvette, restauration, stand « sucrés ».
2025-07-12
Parc municipal
Serres-Castet 64121 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine
This flagship event brings together street theater, circus, music and storytelling.
Program in progress.
Refreshment bar, catering, « sweet » stand
Este acontecimiento emblemático reúne teatro de calle, circo, música y cuentacuentos.
Programa en preparación.
Refrescos, comida y bebida, puesto de dulces
Als Vorzeigeveranstaltung vereint das Programm Straßentheater, Zirkus, Musik und Märchen.
Programm wird derzeit erstellt.
Getränke, Essen, Stand « Süßes »
