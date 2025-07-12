Festi’Luys – Festival intercommunal des arts de la rue Parc municipal Serres-Castet, 12 juillet 2025, Serres-Castet.

Serres-Castet,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Manifestation phare, la programmation réunit théâtre de rue, cirque, musique et contes.

Programme en cours de réalisation.

Buvette, restauration, stand « sucrés ».

2025-07-12 fin : 2025-07-12 00:00:00. EUR.

Parc municipal

Serres-Castet 64121 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



This flagship event brings together street theater, circus, music and storytelling.

Program in progress.

Refreshment bar, catering, « sweet » stand

Este acontecimiento emblemático reúne teatro de calle, circo, música y cuentacuentos.

Programa en preparación.

Refrescos, comida y bebida, puesto de dulces

Als Vorzeigeveranstaltung vereint das Programm Straßentheater, Zirkus, Musik und Märchen.

Programm wird derzeit erstellt.

Getränke, Essen, Stand « Süßes »

