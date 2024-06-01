NOSTROMO / BOURBIER / OPERCULE Cherrydon La Penne-sur-Huveaune, samedi 1 juin 2024.

NOSTROMO / BOURBIER / OPERCULE ♫METAL♫ Samedi 1 juin, 20h00 Cherrydon 20€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-06-01T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-01T23:59:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-06-01T20:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-01T23:59:00+02:00

Formé en 1996, NOSTROMO émerge au sein d’une scène suisse bouillonnante (Knut, Shora, Brazen). Les riffs sont précis, la frappe de batterie surpuissante, la basse calibrée. Les instruments s’intègrent avec subtilité à un chant agressif, déterminé, torturé. Ils publient rapidement un premier 45 tours puis un premier album studio “Argue” en 1998 via Snuff Records. S’en suit en 2000 la sortie de l’EP “Eyesore” chez Mosh Bart Industries/Bisect Bleep, un split avec le quintet français de grindcore Blockheads (à Shogun Records, 2002). L’album complexe et technique “Ecce Lex” sort la même année chez Overcome Records. La cohésion redoutable des musiciens ainsi que la production millimétrée signée Mieszko Talarczyk du groupe suédois de grindcore Nasum, placent le disque au rang de référence en matière de metal extrême. La précision et la fureur de Nostromo, quelque part entre Napalm Death et Meshuggah, font mouche. Les dates s’enchaînent à travers toute l’Europe en compagnie de Slayer, Motörhead, Mastodon ou encore Converge. Nostromo sort “Hysteron-Proteron” en 2004 chez Overcome Records. L’album est entièrement composé de versions acoustiques. Une prise de risque aussi réussie que saluée.

Au milieu des années 2000, Nostromo se sépare suite à des tensions insolvables au sein du groupe. A nouveau réunis pour un concert privé à l’automne 2016, il aura suffi de quelques photos sur les réseaux sociaux pour mettre le feu aux poudres : Gojira s’empresse de les inviter sur leur tournée, puis le Hellfest les programme sur leur édition 2017. Galvanisé par ce retour à la scène, Nostromo renaît de ses cendres sort l’EP “Narrenschiff” en 2019.

L’année 2022 marque le début de la collaboration de Nostromo avec le label suisse Hummus Records (fondé par le groupe Coilguns) et la sortie de leur quatrième album studio “Bucephale” le 28 octobre.

https://youtu.be/sZI7mF8kIrE

nom [ C ]

[buʀbje]

. Dépression du sol remplie d’une boue épaisse

. situation infâme, difficile, sans issue

. lourd quatuor originaire de RCM

Bandcamp : https://bourbier.bandcamp.com/

Videoclip : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oS6ZQmFpLUo

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/bourbier_band/?hl=fr

Un trio déterminé à produire une musique mêlant puissance et mélodie.

https://operculeband.bandcamp.com/…/the-tomorrow-children

https://www.facebook.com/operculeband/?locale=fr_FR

Ouverture des portes: 19h30

Début du concert: 20h

Tarif: 20€

billetterie: https://www.billetweb.fr/nostromo-bourbier-opercule

Plus d’infos: 06 74 13 90 04

Parking gratuit

Restauration & bar sur place

