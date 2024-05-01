Marche du 1er Mai Mothern, 1 mai 2024, Mothern.

Mothern,Bas-Rhin

Marche d’environ 10 km – ouvert et libre à tous. Repas de midi sur réservation obligatoire..

2024-05-01 fin : 2024-05-01 . EUR.

Mothern 67470 Bas-Rhin Grand Est



Walk of about 10 km – open and free to all. Lunch is available upon reservation.

Caminata de unos 10 km – abierta y gratuita para todos. Comida en la reserva.

Wanderung von ca. 10 km – offen und frei für alle. Mittagessen mit obligatorischer Reservierung.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par Office de tourisme du pays de Seltz-Lauterbourg