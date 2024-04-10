MERCREDIS DE LA LUDOTHÈQUE MÉDIATHÈQUE DE SERVIAN Servian, mercredi 17 avril 2024.

MERCREDIS DE LA LUDOTHÈQUE MÉDIATHÈQUE DE SERVIAN Servian
La médiathèque organise dans le cadre des Mercredis de la Ludothèque, un après-midi spécial Jeux-vidéo sportifs pour les enfants, à partir de 8 ans.
Gratuit, sur inscription.
Début : 2024-04-17 14:00:00
fin : 2024-04-17 17:00:00
13 Place du Marché
Servian 34290 Hérault Occitanie bibliotheque@ville-servian.fr
