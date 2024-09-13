Festival « Chacun son Court ! » Médiathèque Saint-Astier, 13 septembre 2024, Saint-Astier.

Saint-Astier,Dordogne

Animations tout public dans le cadre du festival « Chacun son Court ! », organisé au sein des médiathèques, en partenariat avec le Festival international du court métrage de Clermont-Ferrand.

Médiathèque 05 53 02 42 94.

2024-09-13 fin : 2024-09-30

Médiathèque Rue Amiral Courbet

Saint-Astier 24110 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Events for the general public as part of the « Chacun son Court! » festival, organized by the media libraries in partnership with the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival.

Media library 05 53 02 42 94

Actividades para el gran público en el marco del festival « Chacun son Court! », organizado por las mediatecas en colaboración con el Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes de Clermont-Ferrand.

Mediateca 05 53 02 42 94

Animationen für alle Altersgruppen im Rahmen des Festivals « Chacun son Court! », das in den Mediatheken in Partnerschaft mit dem Internationalen Kurzfilmfestival von Clermont-Ferrand organisiert wird.

Mediathek 05 53 02 42 94

