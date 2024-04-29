MBA Program – Webinar – Spotlight on North Asia – April 29 HEC Paris China Office Chaoyang, lundi 29 avril 2024.

MBA Program – Webinar – Spotlight on North Asia – April 29 HEC Paris China Office Chaoyang Lundi 29 avril, 12h00

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour et heure) :

Début : 2024-04-29 12:00

Fin : 2024-04-29 14:00

MBA Program – Webinar – Spotlight on North Asia – April 29 Lundi 29 avril, 12h00 1

https://www.hec.edu/en/mba/meet-us/mba-program-webinar-spotlight-north-asia-april-29

Join us for a short information session for candidates based in North Asia, followed by a discussion and Q&A with current students from the region. Learn more about their stories, why they chose to study at HEC, and their current MBA experience. Topics covered will include the program structure, options for customization, career opportunities, and motivations for pursuing an MBA in Europe. We are delighted to host this session and look forward to seeing you there!

ABOUT

One of the world’s best business schools, HEC Paris is a leader in research and education in management sciences. We offer a unique portfolio of programs designed for a carefully selected student body.

Explore the diversity and richness of our school and all it has to offer.

HEC Paris China Office Gong Ren Ti Yu Chang North Road, Chaoyang District. Beijing 三里屯街道 Chaoyang 100600