Masterclass on the Future of Asset Management HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas

Masterclass on the Future of Asset Management HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas

Masterclass on the Future of Asset Management HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, jeudi 4 avril 2024.

Masterclass on the Future of Asset Management Masterclass on the Future of Asset Management Jeudi 4 avril, 18h00 HEC Paris

2024-04-04T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-04T20:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-04T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-04T20:00:00+02:00

In recent years, the asset management industry has experienced rapid growth, coming mostly from passive management (e.g., ETFs) and alternative investing.

Are these trends going to continue in the future? What will happen to active mutual funds, to hedge funds, or to retail investors? Who should invest on their own and who should invest via an asset manager? How will asset management adapt to investors’ preferences and behavioral patterns? How will asset management adapt to new financial and economic risks (e.g., higher inflation, technological displacement)? How will ESG investing, smart beta, or factor investing evolve over time? How will traditional asset managers compete with digital and FinTech/AI entrants?

To answer these questions, Ioanid Rosu, the Academic Director of the Executive MSc in Finance (EMiF), and HEC Associate Professor, is presenting a masterclass on the « Future of Asset Management », with the special participation of Jean-Charles Bertrand, HEC Affiliate Professor and Global CIO, Multi Asset at HSBC.

Additionally, Imre Szapary, Program Advisor, will join the session to share essential information about the Executive MSc in Finance program at HEC Paris Executive Education. He will provide details about the application process, helping you take the first steps towards enhancing your expertise in finance.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas

