FEST’OC 2 Marvejols, 14 juin 2024, Marvejols.

Marvejols,Lozère

En route pour la 2ème édition du Festo’Oc

Tout le programme disponible en mai au Trianon et chez nos partenaires !

Faites partie de l’aventure Fest’Oc ! Rejoignez notre super équipe de bénévoles en contact….

2024-06-14 fin : 2024-06-16 . EUR.

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie



On the road for the 2nd edition of Festo’Oc

The full program is available in May at the Trianon and from our partners!

Be part of the Fest’Oc adventure! Join our great team of volunteers in contact…

En marcha para la 2ª edición de Festo’Oc

El programa completo estará disponible en mayo en el Trianon y a través de nuestros socios

¡Participe en la aventura de Festo’Oc! Únase a nuestro gran equipo de voluntarios en contacto con…

Fest’Oc 2 – Okzitanisches Festival in Gévaudan

Auf geht’s zur zweiten Ausgabe von Festo’Oc!

Das gesamte Programm ist ab Mai im Trianon und bei unseren Partnern erhältlich!

Werden Sie Teil des Abenteuers Fest’Oc! Schließen Sie sich unserem Superteam von Freiwilligen an, die in Kontakt…

