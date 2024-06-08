Maré trail 2024 44420 La turballe La turballe, samedi 8 juin 2024.

Maré trail 2024 9ème édition ! Samedi 18h : le 10 km route Dimanche 8h30 et 9h : les trails 32 et 14 km Samedi et Dimanche : les Maré et semi routrail (10 + 32) (10 + 14) Infos : maretraillaturballe@gma… 8 et 9 juin 44420 La turballe

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-06-08T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-08T19:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-06-09T09:00:00+02:00 – 2024-06-09T19:00:00+02:00

omslaturballe.fr

La Turballe Mare Trail | La Turballe | Facebook

Inscription ici : Maré Trail à La Turballe (44) » TimePulse – Inscription en ligne et chronométrage sportif

LOISIRS SPORT