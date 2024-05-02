Lords of the Sound : The music of Hans Zimmer Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain, jeudi 2 mai 2024.

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2024-05-02 20:00 – 22:00

Gratuit : non 39 € à 79 €BILLETTERIES :- zenith-nantesmetropole.com, ticketmaster.fr- PMR (personne à mobilité réduite) : max@sovaproduction.com

Concert. L’orchestre de la nouvelle génération Lords of the Sound revient en France avec un nouveau programme : « The Music Of Hans Zimmer ». La performance de l’orchestre est plus qu’un simple concert, c’est un vrai show ! “Amazing Spider man 2”, “Lone Ranger”, “The Dark Knight”, “Interstellar”, “Dune”, “Sherlock Holmes”, “Man of Steel”, “Pearl Harbor”, “Gladiator”, “Inception”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Spirit”, “Wonder Woman”, “Madagascar”, “The Lion King” sont des hits de Hans Zimmer, interprétés par Lords of the Sound Orchestra. Durée : 2h environ

Zénith Nantes Métropole Centre Saint-Herblain 44800

https://www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com