Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Lords of the Sound : The music of Hans Zimmer Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain

Catégories d’Évènement:
Lords of the Sound : The music of Hans Zimmer Zénith Nantes Métropole

Lords of the Sound : The music of Hans Zimmer Zénith Nantes Métropole Saint-Herblain, jeudi 2 mai 2024.

Date et horaire de début et de fin : 2024-05-02 20:00 – 22:00
Gratuit : non 39 € à 79 €BILLETTERIES :- zenith-nantesmetropole.com, ticketmaster.fr- PMR (personne à mobilité réduite) : max@sovaproduction.com  

Concert. L’orchestre de la nouvelle génération Lords of the Sound revient en France avec un nouveau programme : « The Music Of Hans Zimmer ». La performance de l’orchestre est plus qu’un simple concert, c’est un vrai show ! “Amazing Spider man 2”, “Lone Ranger”, “The Dark Knight”, “Interstellar”, “Dune”, “Sherlock Holmes”, “Man of Steel”, “Pearl Harbor”, “Gladiator”, “Inception”, “Pirates of the Caribbean”, “Spirit”, “Wonder Woman”, “Madagascar”, “The Lion King” sont des hits de Hans Zimmer, interprétés par Lords of the Sound Orchestra. Durée : 2h environ

Zénith Nantes Métropole Centre Saint-Herblain 44800
https://www.zenith-nantesmetropole.com

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.
MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.
Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099