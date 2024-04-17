Popcorn un Impromptu du Collectif 9h36 LE SPOTLIGHT
Popcorn un Impromptu du Collectif 9h36 LE SPOTLIGHT. Un spectacle à la date du 2024-04-17 à 19:00 (2023-11-22 au ). Tarif : 11.8 à 11.8 euros.
Des comédien·ne·s, un musicien, un spectacle. Ça raconte quoi ? Aucune idée : partant de vos suggestions, iels créeront spontanément des histoires, en explorant différents registres de jeu. Dans « Popcorn », c’est la pop-culture qui sera mise à l’honneur, dans un spectacle entièrement improvisé, que vous n’avez jamais vu… Et que vous ne reverrez jamais. Popcorn un Impromptu du Collectif 9h36
LE SPOTLIGHT LILLE 100 Rue Léon Gambetta 59000
