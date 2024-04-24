LES MERCREDIS DU PRINTEMPS- TÉMOIGNAGE D’UN GÉOGRAPHE EN TERRES LOINTAINES Béziers
LES MERCREDIS DU PRINTEMPS- TÉMOIGNAGE D’UN GÉOGRAPHE EN TERRES LOINTAINES Béziers, mercredi 24 avril 2024.
LES MERCREDIS DU PRINTEMPS- TÉMOIGNAGE D’UN GÉOGRAPHE EN TERRES LOINTAINES Béziers Hérault
De la haute Volta…aux pays Andins d’Amérique du Sud. Pierre Gondart
De la haute Volta….aux pays Andins d’Amérique du Sud.
Pierre Gondard .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-24 18:00:00
fin : 2024-04-24 20:00:00
Béziers 34500 Hérault Occitanie
L’événement LES MERCREDIS DU PRINTEMPS- TÉMOIGNAGE D’UN GÉOGRAPHE EN TERRES LOINTAINES Béziers a été mis à jour le 2024-03-21 par OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE