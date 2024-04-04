LES FRÈRES SMITH + K.O.G Le Tamanoir Gennevilliers, jeudi 4 avril 2024.

LES FRÈRES SMITH + K.O.G Soirée 100% afrobeat Jeudi 4 avril, 20h30 Le Tamanoir Prévente Plein tarif 12€ – Tarif réduit 10€ // Sur place Plein tarif 15€ – Tarif réduit 12€

K.O.G Kweku Of Ghana, vocaliste ghanéen, puise son inspiration du quartier dans lequel il a grandi ; il nous transporte dans l’ambiance bouillonnante de la banlieue d’Accra tout en y mélangeant des sonorités afrobeat et des mélodies de guitare soukouss. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9K_B1X_VFW0

LES FRERES SMITH L’étendard afrobeat brandi bien haut, Les Frères Smith ont à nouveau pris la route du groove et de la transe, avec l’envie de partager la musique comme une denrée précieuse et pourtant accessible à tous. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aa4Msxeny8

Le Tamanoir 27 avenue Lucette Mazalaigue 92230 Gennevilliers Gennevilliers 92230 Hauts-de-Seine Île-de-France 0147980363 http://www.letamanoir.com/ https://www.facebook.com/letamanoir/

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9K_B1X_VFW0 »}, {« data »: {« author »: « LES FRERES SMITH Afrobeat de Paris », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Extrait du l’album « MUTATION » ( 2020)nnAmour&Son/ L’autre Distribution/ RFI TalentnContact Management & Booking: contact@oclockprod.comnnCD Digipack/ 2 LP Gatefold: https://lesfreressmithofficiel.bandcamp.com/nnLine-up: nnProsper Smith: Chant leadnSwala Emati Smith: Backing VocalsnMario Smith: DrumnYoel Smith: BassenMahop Smith: guitarenDamien Smith percussionsnManu Smith: KeyboardsnRoulio Smith: trumpetnReno Smith: Alto SaxnFab Smith: Tenor SaxnSaku00e9 Smith: Bartyon Sax », « type »: « video », « title »: « »HISTOIRE DE DINGUE » Les Freu0300res Smith Live Session @ Banlieues Bleues », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/_aa4Msxeny8/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_aa4Msxeny8 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkni9IV1-W55vQfP4nWIOfw », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

Le Tamanoir, lieu dédié aux musiques du monde actuel, propose une programmation éclectique, originale et métissée. Métro Ligne 13 Les Courtilles puis 5 min à pied

afrobeat afrofuturisme