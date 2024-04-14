La Printanière 2024 EQUEURDREVILLE Cherbourg-en-Cotentin
La Printanière 2024 EQUEURDREVILLE Cherbourg-en-Cotentin, dimanche 14 avril 2024.
La Printanière 2024 EQUEURDREVILLE Cherbourg-en-Cotentin Manche
L’UST Equeurdreville Cyclisme a le plaisir de vous annoncer la 11ème édition de La Printanière qui aura lieu le dimanche 14 avril 2024 au départ de l’AGORA à Equeurdreville.
Pour toutes informations et inscriptions (sur Helloasso à compter du 1er mars 2024) vous pouvez consulter notre site Internet : http://ustcyclisme.fr/index.php/la-printaniere.
VENEZ NOMBREUX !
L’UST Equeurdreville Cyclisme a le plaisir de vous annoncer la 11ème édition de La Printanière qui aura lieu le dimanche 14 avril 2024 au départ de l’AGORA à Equeurdreville.
Pour toutes informations et inscriptions (sur Helloasso à compter du 1er mars 2024) vous pouvez consulter notre site Internet : http://ustcyclisme.fr/index.php/la-printaniere.
VENEZ NOMBREUX ! .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-14 08:30:00
fin : 2024-04-14 14:00:00
EQUEURDREVILLE Avenue du thivet
Cherbourg-en-Cotentin 50130 Manche Normandie thieprov@icloud.com
L’événement La Printanière 2024 Cherbourg-en-Cotentin a été mis à jour le 2024-02-26 par OT Cotentin Cherbourg-en-Cotentin