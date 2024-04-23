Investing in the Arts: Cultural Philanthropy HEC Paris Jouy-en-Josas, mardi 23 avril 2024.

https://www.hec.edu/en/summer-school/meet-us/investing-arts-cultural-philanthropy

Join us for a webinar on April 23rd @ 12.30pm CET to find out more about this exciting new Summer Program focusing on fundraising and philanthropy in the arts & culture sector.

We will be joined by the Academic Director of the program, Caite Panzer, and you will have the opportunity to ask any unanswered questions you may have.

The Recruitment Manager will then share more general details regarding eligibility, logistics, accommodation etc.

HEC Paris 1 Rue de la Libération, 78350 Jouy-en-Josas Jouy-en-Josas 78350 Yvelines