Initiation à l’Orientation Laprugne
Initiation à l’Orientation Laprugne, mercredi 24 avril 2024.
Initiation à l’Orientation Laprugne Allier
Initiation à l’Orientation, ouverte à tous, notamment pour les familles avec enfants (à partir de 8 ans)
15 15 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-24 15:00:00
fin : 2024-04-24 17:00:00
La Loge des Gardes
Laprugne 03250 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes thierry.pregent@orange.fr
L’événement Initiation à l’Orientation Laprugne a été mis à jour le 2024-03-22 par Vichy Destinations