Inauguration Jardin du Petit Barthot Lieu dit « Le Petit Barthot » Capbreton
Troc de graines et plantes, visite guidée, conférence, ateliers, food truck, buvette
Pour les enfants land art, coloriage, ateliers et histoire contée .
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-13 14:00:00
fin : 2024-04-13 21:00:00
Lieu dit « Le Petit Barthot » Avenue Simone de Beauvoir
Capbreton 40130 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine
