Hirsute / Hanta Yo Leda Atomica Musique Marseille, samedi 11 mai 2024.

Hirsute / Hanta Yo ♫♫♫ Samedi 11 mai, 19h00 Leda Atomica Musique 5€ + adhésion annuelle 3€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-05-11T19:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-11T22:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-05-11T19:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-11T22:00:00+02:00

https://hirsute-jean-marc.bandcamp.com/

( )

https://soundcloud.com/santiagoaldunate

https://www.instagram.com/hantayotribe/

_____________________________________________________________

