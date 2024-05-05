Mutxiko Fronton quartier du Lac Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 5 mai 2024, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

La Ville de Saint-Jean-de-Luz propose un nouveau rendez-vous dédié aux Mutxiko le dimanche 5 mai 2023 à 11h30, Fronton du quartier du Lac, avec Txaranga Arberoa.

Pour cette nouvelle saison, chaque 1er dimanche du mois, les amoureux de cette danse basque traditionnelle se retrouvent pour partager un bon moment. Suivant les mois, ces rendez-vous sont organisés dans des quartiers différents : centre-ville, Ichaca, Halles, Lac..

2024-05-05 fin : 2024-05-05 . .

Fronton quartier du Lac

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



The town of Saint-Jean-de-Luz is offering a new Mutxiko event on Sunday May 5, 2023 at 11:30 am, on the Fronton du Lac, with Txaranga Arberoa.

For this new season, every 1st Sunday of the month, lovers of this traditional Basque dance get together to share a good time. Depending on the month, these gatherings take place in different neighborhoods: downtown, Ichaca, Halles, Lac.

La ciudad de Saint-Jean-de-Luz propone un nuevo evento Mutxiko el domingo 5 de mayo de 2023 a las 11h30, en el Frontón del Lago, con Txaranga Arberoa.

Para esta nueva temporada, cada primer domingo de mes, los amantes de esta danza tradicional vasca se reúnen para compartir un buen rato. Dependiendo del mes, estos encuentros se celebrarán en diferentes barrios: centro de la ciudad, Ichaca, Halles y Lac.

Die Stadt Saint-Jean-de-Luz bietet am Sonntag, den 5. Mai 2023 um 11.30 Uhr, Fronton des Seeviertels, einen neuen Termin an, der den Mutxiko gewidmet ist, mit Txaranga Arberoa.

In dieser neuen Saison treffen sich die Liebhaber dieses traditionellen baskischen Tanzes an jedem ersten Sonntag des Monats, um gemeinsam einen schönen Moment zu verbringen. Je nach Monat finden diese Treffen in verschiedenen Stadtvierteln statt: Stadtzentrum, Ichaca, Halles, Lac.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-27 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque