Football féminin : ALBI /METZ Stade Maurice Rigaud Albi
Football féminin : ALBI /METZ Stade Maurice Rigaud Albi, dimanche 28 avril 2024.
Football féminin : ALBI /METZ ALBI /METZ Dimanche 28 avril, 15h00 Stade Maurice Rigaud
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-28T15:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-28T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-28T15:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-28T18:00:00+02:00
Stade Maurice Rigaud Rond-point Gesse, Avenue Colonel Teyssier, 81000 Albi Albi 81000 Tarn Occitanie