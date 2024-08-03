Fête locale marché gourmand Gageac-et-Rouillac
Fête locale marché gourmand Gageac-et-Rouillac, samedi 3 août 2024.
Fête locale marché gourmand Gageac-et-Rouillac Dordogne
Le comité des fêtes de Gageac-Rouillac organise sa fête traditionnelle locale au Château.
Le samedi marché gourmand.
Début : 2024-08-03 19:00:00
fin : 2024-08-03
Château
Gageac-et-Rouillac 24240 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
