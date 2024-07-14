Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Festival International d'Orgue d'Arbois

Festival International d'Orgue d'Arbois Eglise Saint-Just Arbois, dimanche 14 juillet 2024.

Festival International d’Orgue d’Arbois Eglise Saint-Just Arbois Jura

Entrée libre, collecte
Concerts retransmis sur écran

23ème Festival International d’Orgue d’Arbois

En prélude au festival:
Samedi 29 juin à 21h
« Concert pour la paix aux chandelles »
Jean-Paul Ferreira, orgue (Pontarlier)
Marie Daher, soprano
Joël Decorbez baryton
Haendel, Franck, Fauré, Verdi, chants libanais

Dimanche 14 juillet à 18h
Yves Rassendren, Orgue (Grenoble) et L’Ensemble Vocal Stravaganza
Sweelinck, Buxtehude, Bach

Dimanche 21 juillet à 18h
Daniele Ferretti, orgue (cathédrale d’Asti-Italie)
Walther, Haendel, Bach, Gluck, Morandi, Youg, Vivaldi

Dimanche 28 juillet à 18h
Augustin Belliot, orgue (cathédrale de Bourges) et Pierre Adam comédien Autour de George Sand et Alphonse Daudet, improvisations à l’orgue.

Dimanche 4 août à 18h
Christian Tarabbia, orgue (Arona-Italie) Byrd, Dowland, Ferrini, Cabanilles, Böhm.

Dimanche 11 août à 18h
Christian Bacheley, orgue (Arbois) et Pierre et Stéphane Kumor Trompettes (Besançon) Vivaldi, Manfredi, Bach, Hisaishi.

VISITES GUIDEES DE L’ORGUE
Les lundis 22 et 29 juillet, 5 et 12 août à 18h.

Organisateur: Association orgue et musiques en Arbois .

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-07-14 18:00:00
fin : 2024-08-18

Eglise Saint-Just 2 Rue des Familiers
Arbois 39600 Jura Bourgogne-Franche-Comté

L’événement Festival International d’Orgue d’Arbois Arbois a été mis à jour le 2024-02-02 par OFFICE DE TOURISME ARBOIS-POLIGNY-SALINS CŒUR DU JURA

