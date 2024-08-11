Festival International d’Orgue Chaource
Festival International d’Orgue Chaource, dimanche 11 août 2024.
Festival International d’Orgue Chaource Aube
Dimanche 11 août CHAOURCE Festival International d’Orgue à 17h en l’église Saint Jean Baptiste de Chaource. Avec Lina Uinskyte et Marco Ruggieri, cathédrale de Crémone. Participation libre. Prochaines dates 18, 25 août, 1er et 22 septembre. Contact geraud.guillemot123@orange.fr Eur.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-08-11 17:00:00
fin : 2024-08-11
Chaource 10210 Aube Grand Est geraud.guillemot123@orange.fr
L’événement Festival International d’Orgue Chaource a été mis à jour le 2024-03-16 par Office de Tourisme du Pays d’Othe Armance