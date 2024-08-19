Festival de Rocamadour A prayer for delivrance Tenebrae choir Souillac, lundi 19 août 2024.

Mêlant des œuvres chorales emblématiques à la musique de certains des compositeurs les plus passionnants d’aujourd’hui, ce programme varié est centré sur les thèmes du repos. La nouvelle œuvre virtuose de Joel Thompson est un point fort écrite pour 15 parties vocales, A Prayer for Deliverance (2021) illustre parfaitement les valeurs fondamentales de Tenebrae, à savoir la passion et la précision. La seconde partie est consacrée au Requiem d’Herbert Howells, certainement l’une des œuvres les plus émouvantes du répertoire choral anglais.

Distribution

Tenebrae Choir

Nigel Short

Programme

Gustav Holst (1874 1934) The Evening Watch

Cecilia McDowall (b.1951) Standing as I do before God

Francis Pott (b. 1957) The Souls of the Righteous

Caroline Shaw (b. 1982) And the swallow

Richard Rodney Bennett (1936 2012) A Good-Night

Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872 1958) Rest

Joel Thompson (b. 1988) A Prayer for Deliverance

John Tavener (1944 2013) Song for Athene

Ralph Vaughan Williams Valiant for Truth

Robert Pearsall (1795 1856) Lay a Garland

Arthur Sullivan (1842 1900) The Long Day Closes

Herbert Howells (1892 1983) Requiem

William Harris (c. 1652 1709) Bring us, O Lord40 EUR.

Abbatiale Sainte Marie

Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie info@vallee-dordogne-rocamadour.com

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-08-19 21:00:00

fin : 2024-08-19 22:30:00



