Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Festival de Rocamadour A prayer for delivrance Tenebrae choir Souillac

Catégories d’Évènement:
Festival de Rocamadour A prayer for delivrance

Festival de Rocamadour A prayer for delivrance Tenebrae choir Souillac, lundi 19 août 2024.

Festival de Rocamadour A prayer for delivrance
Tenebrae choir  Souillac Lot

Mêlant des œuvres chorales emblématiques à la musique de certains des compositeurs les plus passionnants d’aujourd’hui, ce programme varié est centré sur les thèmes du repos. La nouvelle œuvre virtuose de Joel Thompson est un point fort écrite pour 15 parties vocales, A Prayer for Deliverance (2021) illustre parfaitement les valeurs fondamentales de Tenebrae, à savoir la passion et la précision. La seconde partie est consacrée au Requiem d’Herbert Howells, certainement l’une des œuvres les plus émouvantes du répertoire choral anglais.
Distribution
Tenebrae Choir
Nigel Short
Programme
Gustav Holst (1874 1934) The Evening Watch
Cecilia McDowall (b.1951) Standing as I do before God
Francis Pott (b. 1957) The Souls of the Righteous
Caroline Shaw (b. 1982) And the swallow
Richard Rodney Bennett (1936 2012) A Good-Night
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872 1958) Rest
Joel Thompson (b. 1988) A Prayer for Deliverance

John Tavener (1944 2013) Song for Athene
Ralph Vaughan Williams Valiant for Truth
Robert Pearsall (1795 1856) Lay a Garland
Arthur Sullivan (1842 1900) The Long Day Closes
Herbert Howells (1892 1983) Requiem
William Harris (c. 1652 1709) Bring us, O Lord40 EUR.
Abbatiale Sainte Marie
Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie info@vallee-dordogne-rocamadour.com

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-08-19 21:00:00
fin : 2024-08-19 22:30:00

L’événement Festival de Rocamadour A prayer for delivrance
Tenebrae choir Souillac a été mis à jour le 2024-01-27 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099