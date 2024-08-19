Festival de Rocamadour A prayer for delivrance Tenebrae choir Souillac, lundi 19 août 2024.

Festival de Rocamadour A prayer for delivrance Tenebrae choir Souillac
Mêlant des œuvres chorales emblématiques à la musique de certains des compositeurs les plus passionnants d’aujourd’hui, ce programme varié est centré sur les thèmes du repos. La nouvelle œuvre virtuose de Joel Thompson est un point fort écrite pour 15 parties vocales, A Prayer for Deliverance (2021) illustre parfaitement les valeurs fondamentales de Tenebrae, à savoir la passion et la précision. La seconde partie est consacrée au Requiem d’Herbert Howells, certainement l’une des œuvres les plus émouvantes du répertoire choral anglais.
Distribution
Tenebrae Choir
Nigel Short
Programme
Gustav Holst (1874 1934) The Evening Watch
Cecilia McDowall (b.1951) Standing as I do before God
Francis Pott (b. 1957) The Souls of the Righteous
Caroline Shaw (b. 1982) And the swallow
Richard Rodney Bennett (1936 2012) A Good-Night
Ralph Vaughan Williams (1872 1958) Rest
Joel Thompson (b. 1988) A Prayer for Deliverance
John Tavener (1944 2013) Song for Athene
Ralph Vaughan Williams Valiant for Truth
Robert Pearsall (1795 1856) Lay a Garland
Arthur Sullivan (1842 1900) The Long Day Closes
Herbert Howells (1892 1983) Requiem
William Harris (c. 1652 1709) Bring us, O Lord40 EUR.
Abbatiale Sainte Marie
Souillac 46200 Lot Occitanie info@vallee-dordogne-rocamadour.com
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-08-19 21:00:00
fin : 2024-08-19 22:30:00
