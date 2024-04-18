Saison Culturelle > Spectacle-concert « Gael Faure – Le bruit du blé » Ferme l’Eblet Saint-James, 18 avril 2024, Saint-James.

Saint-James,Manche

Ferm@culture – En co-organisation avec les Pluies de Juillet

Chanson française – Théâtre

Spectacle-concert entre chanson française pop, folk, soul et théâtre, Le Bruit Du Blé installé au cœur

d’une ferme du territoire « Au Fil de la Hâche » propose une forme artistique inédite imaginée par Gael Faure.

Ce compositeur, interprète reconnu de la scène française, auteur de trois albums dont Regain, a

reçu une distinction de l’académie Charles-Cros pour la qualité de son écriture.

Le Bruit du Blé crée un pont entre deux époques, entre deux artistes épris de nature et de voyages

immobiles dans un hommage à l’auteur Jean Giono.

Le chanteur est rejoint par le comédien et danseur Nicolas Martel pour transmettre ensemble l’héritage universel des écrits de Giono, tout en rappelant l’urgence écologique. Gael Faure est fondateur avec l’écrivain Cyril Dion d’un festival éco-citoyen, « Le Chant des colibris », dans le but de sensibiliser le public et de les conduire vers une transition écologique forte.

Cette soirée promet de l’émotion prise au cœur d’un décor naturel avec la voix puissante et envoûtante de Gael Faure.

PROGRAMME :

Le spectacle sera précédé d’ateliers et de dégustations.

18h – 20h : Démonstration et discussions avec les artisans du bois vert (artisan charpentier, tourneur sur bois, cuilleriste).

20h : Dégustation de produits locaux.

21h : Spectacle « Le bruit du blé » de Gael Faure autour de l’oeuvre de Jean Giono.

TOUT PUBLIC

Billetterie possible dans les Bureaux d’Information Touristique de l’Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie..

2024-04-18 18:00:00 fin : 2024-04-18 . .

Ferme l’Eblet L’Eblet

Saint-James 50240 Manche Normandie



Ferm@culture – In co-organization with Pluies de Juillet

French song – Theater

A concert-show combining French pop, folk, soul and theater, Le Bruit Du Blé is installed in the heart

au Fil de la Hâche » offers an original artistic form imagined by Gael Faure.

Gael Faure is a well-known composer and performer on the French music scene, and the author of three albums, including Regain

received a distinction from the Académie Charles-Cros for the quality of his writing.

Le Bruit du Blé creates a bridge between two eras, between two artists enamored of nature and motionless journeys, in a tribute to the past

in a tribute to the author Jean Giono.

The singer is joined by actor and dancer Nicolas Martel, who together pass on the universal heritage of Giono?s writings, while reminding us of the ecological emergency. Together with writer Cyril Dion, Gael Faure founded an eco-citizen festival, « Le Chant des colibris », with the aim of raising public awareness and leading people towards a strong ecological transition.

Gael Faure?s powerful, haunting voice promises an evening of emotion set against a natural backdrop.

PROGRAM :

The show will be preceded by workshops and tastings.

6pm – 8pm: Demonstrations and discussions with green wood artisans (carpenter, wood turner, spoon maker).

8pm: Tasting of local products.

9pm: Show « Le bruit du blé » by Gael Faure, based on the works of Jean Giono.

ALL

Tickets available from Tourist Information Offices of the Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie.

Ferm@culture – Coorganizado con Pluies de Juillet

Canción francesa – Teatro

Concierto-espectáculo que combina pop francés, folk, soul y teatro, Le Bruit Du Blé se desarrolla en el corazón de una granja de la región de « Au Fil la Hâche »

au Fil de la Hâche » ofrece una original forma artística ideada por Gael Faure.

Gael Faure es un compositor e intérprete muy conocido en el panorama musical francés, y autor de tres álbumes, entre ellos Regain

recibió un premio de la Académie Charles-Cros por la calidad de su escritura.

Le Bruit du Blé tiende un puente entre dos épocas, entre dos artistas enamorados de la naturaleza y de los viajes inmóviles en un homenaje al pasado

en un homenaje al autor Jean Giono.

La cantante está acompañada por el actor y bailarín Nicolas Martel, que juntos transmiten la herencia universal de los escritos de Giono, al tiempo que nos recuerdan la urgente necesidad de proteger el medio ambiente. Junto con el escritor Cyril Dion, Gael Faure fundó un festival eco-ciudadano, « Le Chant des colibris », con el objetivo de sensibilizar a la opinión pública y conducir a la gente hacia una fuerte transición ecológica.

La voz poderosa e inquietante de Gael Faure le llevará en un viaje emocional por el corazón de un entorno natural.

PROGRAMA :

El espectáculo irá precedido de talleres y degustaciones.

18.00 h – 20.00 h: Demostraciones y debates con los artesanos de la madera verde (carpintero, tornero, cucharero).

20.00 h: Degustación de productos locales.

21.00 h: Espectáculo « Le bruit du blé » de Gael Faure, basado en la obra de Jean Giono.

TODO

Entradas disponibles en las oficinas de información turística del Mont Saint-Michel – Oficina de Turismo de Normandía.

Ferm@culture – In Ko-Organisation mit Pluies de Juillet

Französisches Chanson – Theater

Das Konzert-Spektakel zwischen französischem Chanson, Pop, Folk, Soul und Theater, Le Bruit Du Blé, das sich im Herzen des Bauernhofs

eines Bauernhofs in der Region « Au Fil de la Hâche » eine völlig neue Kunstform, die von Gael Faure erdacht wurde.

Dieser in der französischen Szene anerkannte Komponist und Interpret, der drei Alben, darunter Regain, veröffentlicht hat, wurde von der französischen Regierung mit einem Preis ausgezeichnet

erhielt eine Auszeichnung der Académie Charles-Cros für die Qualität seines Songwritings.

Le Bruit du Blé schlägt eine Brücke zwischen zwei Epochen, zwischen zwei Künstlern, die die Natur und das Reisen lieben

in einer Hommage an den Autor Jean Giono.

Der Sänger wird von dem Schauspieler und Tänzer Nicolas Martel begleitet, um gemeinsam das universelle Erbe von Gionos Schriften weiterzugeben und gleichzeitig an die ökologische Dringlichkeit zu erinnern. Gael Faure hat zusammen mit dem Schriftsteller Cyril Dion das Öko-Bürger-Festival « Le Chant des colibris » gegründet, um die Öffentlichkeit zu sensibilisieren und sie zu einem starken ökologischen Wandel zu führen.

Dieser Abend verspricht Emotionen inmitten einer natürlichen Umgebung mit Gael Faures kraftvoller und fesselnder Stimme.

PROGRAMM :

Vor der Aufführung finden Workshops und Verkostungen statt.

18.00 – 20.00 Uhr: Vorführung und Gespräche mit den Handwerkern des grünen Holzes (Zimmermann, Holzdreher, Löffelmacher).

20 Uhr: Verkostung von lokalen Produkten.

21h: Schauspiel « Le bruit du blé » von Gael Faure rund um das Werk von Jean Giono.

ALLE PUBLIKANTEN

Eintrittskarten können in den Touristeninformationsbüros des Office de Tourisme Mont Saint-Michel – Normandie erworben werden.

