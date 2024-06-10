EXPOSITION DE CYRILLE BRIAND ET THIBAULT LARGY Chapelle de Sainte-Marguerite Pornichet
EXPOSITION DE CYRILLE BRIAND ET THIBAULT LARGY Chapelle de Sainte-Marguerite Pornichet, mercredi 12 juin 2024.
EXPOSITION DE CYRILLE BRIAND ET THIBAULT LARGY Chapelle de Sainte-Marguerite Pornichet Loire-Atlantique
Exposition d’aquarelle et sculpture.
Proposée par les Amis de la Chapelle St-Marguerite
Du 10 au 16 juin.
Entrée libre .
Début : 2024-06-12
fin : 2024-06-12
Chapelle de Sainte-Marguerite 37 avenue du Littoral
Pornichet 44380 Loire-Atlantique Pays de la Loire mariefranceo@orange.fr
