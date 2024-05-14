EXPOSITION CHIEN POURRI AUX JEUX OLYMPIQUES Thionville, mardi 14 mai 2024.

EXPOSITION CHIEN POURRI AUX JEUX OLYMPIQUES Thionville
Exposition d’illustrations tirées du roman Chien Pourri aux Jeux Olympiques de Colas GUTMAN et Marc BOUTAVANT.
Cette approche décalée des Jeux olympiques illustre avec énergie et calembours le débat sans fin l’important est-il de participer ou de gagner ?Enfants
0 EUR.
Début : 2024-05-14 14:00:00
fin : 2024-05-31 16:00:00
15 rue Saint-Hubert
Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est
