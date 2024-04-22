Expo peinture G. HUBERT et R. JONCOUR L’Etuve Treffiagat, lundi 22 avril 2024.

Expo peinture G. HUBERT et R. JONCOUR L’Etuve Treffiagat
Gaël HUBERT Formation aux Beaux-Arts de Quimper et de Toulouse Pol GUEZENNEC Gérard VENTURELLI
Cours de peinture avec Léa CARIOU à Plonéour-Lanvern.
Roberte JONCOUR Formation aux Beaux-Arts de Quimper aux cours d’Arts Plastiques et aux ateliers de peinture de M. AUTINGUERAUT, M. PETILLON, M. LE MERDY…
EXPOSITIONS Musée de la Poste, Lorient, Ile-Tudy, château de Kerazan à Loctudy (Arts in LOC) .
L’Etuve 1 rue R. et X. Quideau
Treffiagat 29730 Finistère Bretagne asso.treffiagarts@gmail.com
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-22 15:00:00
fin : 2024-04-28 01:00:00
