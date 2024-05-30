Boubacar Traoré ESPACE GEORGE SAND Chécy, 30 mai 2024, Chécy.

Boubacar Traoré Jeudi 30 mai 2024, 20h30 ESPACE GEORGE SAND 17 € / 14 € / 12 € / 9 €

Boubacar Traoré est le dernier bluesman malien de sa génération. Depuis le décès d’Ali Farka Touré, il demeure l’unique représentant de ce style musical en Afrique de l’Ouest. Après une vie tourmentée qui l’a vu passer du statut de première star de l’indépendance, au début des années 60, puis disparaître de la vie musicale pendant près de 20 ans, avant de revenir sur le devant de la scène au mitan des années 80, Karkar est toujours là.

Guitariste, chanteur, songwriter, Boubacar Traoré possède un style inimitable et complètement personnel. Autodidacte, inspiré par la tradition kassonké – il est né à Kayes au nord-ouest du Mali en 1942 – il a, comme tous les jeunes de sa génération, découvert à la radio le blues, le rock, le jazz, la soul, les musiques cubaines et congolaises. Il s’est forgé un univers musical qui ne ressemble à aucun autre. Poétique, fluide, dépouillé son jeu de guitare est au service de mélodies mélancoliques inspirées par la vie quotidienne, l’amour heureux ou malheureux, le temps qui passe… Sa voix chargée d’émotion, au timbre chaud et grave n’a pas été altérée par les années. On le compare souvent à Skip James, Robert Johnson, aux bluesmen du delta du Mississipi. Mais c’est sur les rives du Niger, à Bamako où il demeure désormais, qu’il puise son inspiration.

C’est au tournant de sa soixante-dixième année que le guitariste revient sur le devant de la scène en compagnie de Vincent Bucher, l’un des meilleurs harmonicistes actuels en qui il a trouvé son alter ego. Plus afro américain que français, c’est Vincent qui a su insuffler liberté et ouverture sur le monde à la musique de Boubacar, comme en témoignent ses 2 derniers enregistrements « Mali Denhou » (2011) et « Mbalimaou » (2015) et les nombreux concerts donnés aux 4 coins du monde, devant un public toujours électrisé par la complicité du duo, accompagné par Alassane Samaké, tout en finesse à la calebasse.

Boubacar Traoré : guitare, chant

Vincent Bucher : harmonica

Alassane Samaké : calebasse

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3nlElqgFmAg&t=7s

Tarifs

17 € / 14 € / 12 € / 9 €

