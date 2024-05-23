FESTIVAL LES IMAGINALES Épinal, 23 mai 2024, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

Le festival Les Imaginales fait d’Épinal la destination idéale pour tous les amateurs de littérature fantasy.

Gratuit et ouvert à tout public, il est organisé chaque année à la fin du mois de mai dans le parc du Cours à Épinal.

Plus de 300 auteurs et illustrateurs de fantastique, science-fiction, roman historique, ou encore de contes et légendes, viennent partager leurs mondes imaginaires avec un public enthousiaste.

Venus de toute la France et des pays limitrophes, ce sont plus de 45 000 visiteurs qui profitent de rencontres exceptionnelles et privilégiées, mais aussi d’expositions, conférences, cafés littéraires, tables rondes et animations insolites organisées dans toute la Ville.

En savoir plus : www.imaginales.fr. Tout public

Vendredi 2024-05-23 fin : 2024-05-26 . 0 EUR.

The Imaginales festival makes Épinal the ideal destination for all fantasy literature lovers

Free and open to all, it is organized every year at the end of May in the Parc du Cours in Épinal.

More than 300 authors and illustrators of fantasy, science fiction, historical novels, or even tales and legends, come to share their imaginary worlds with an enthusiastic public.

More than 45,000 visitors from all over France and neighbouring countries will enjoy exceptional and privileged meetings, exhibitions, conferences, literary cafés, round tables and unusual activities organized throughout the city

For more information: www.imaginales.fr

El festival Imaginales hace de Épinal el destino ideal para todos los amantes de la literatura fantástica

Gratuita y abierta a todo el mundo, se organiza cada año a finales de mayo en el Parc du Cours de Épinal.

Más de 300 autores e ilustradores de fantasía, ciencia ficción, novela histórica o incluso cuentos y leyendas, vienen a compartir sus mundos imaginarios con un público entusiasta.

Más de 45.000 visitantes de toda Francia y países vecinos disfrutan de encuentros excepcionales y privilegiados, así como de exposiciones, conferencias, cafés literarios, mesas redondas y eventos insólitos organizados por toda la ciudad

Para más información: www.imaginales.fr

Das Festival Les Imaginales macht Épinal zum idealen Ziel für alle Liebhaber der Fantasy-Literatur

Das Festival ist kostenlos, steht allen Besuchern offen und findet jedes Jahr Ende Mai im Parc du Cours in Épinal statt.

Mehr als 300 Autoren und Illustratoren aus den Bereichen Fantasy, Science-Fiction, historische Romane sowie Märchen und Legenden kommen, um ihre Fantasiewelten mit einem begeisterten Publikum zu teilen.

Mehr als 45.000 Besucher aus ganz Frankreich und den angrenzenden Ländern kommen in den Genuss von außergewöhnlichen und privilegierten Begegnungen, aber auch von Ausstellungen, Konferenzen, Literaturcafés, runden Tischen und ungewöhnlichen Veranstaltungen, die in der ganzen Stadt organisiert werden

Weitere Informationen: www.imaginales.fr

Mise à jour le 2023-10-26 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION