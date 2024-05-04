ENJOY VÉLOS EPINAL Épinal, 4 mai 2024, Épinal.

Épinal,Vosges

En famille et entre amis, seul et en couple, vous êtes bienvenus pour tester en confiance vos prochains vélos, découvrir Epinal et ses alentours, préparer vos prochaines vacances vélo et… bien manger tout le week-end dans un cadre naturel !. Tout public

Samedi 2024-05-04 09:00:00 fin : 2024-05-05 18:00:00. 0 EUR.

Épinal 88000 Vosges Grand Est



Whether you’re with family or friends, alone or as a couple, you’re welcome to test your next bikes with confidence, discover Epinal and the surrounding area, plan your next cycling vacation and? eat well all weekend long in a natural setting!

Ya sea en familia o con amigos, solo o en pareja, le invitamos a probar sus próximas bicicletas con toda confianza, descubrir Epinal y sus alrededores, planificar sus próximas vacaciones ciclistas y… ¡comer bien todo el fin de semana en un entorno natural!

Mit Familie und Freunden, allein oder zu zweit, sind Sie herzlich willkommen, um Ihre nächsten Fahrräder zu testen, Epinal und seine Umgebung zu entdecken, Ihren nächsten Fahrradurlaub zu planen und? das ganze Wochenende in einer natürlichen Umgebung gut zu essen!

Mise à jour le 2023-10-31 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION