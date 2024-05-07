Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Dr. Xavier Salvatella – Rational optimization of transcription factor activation domains IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse

Catégories d’Évènement:
Dr. Xavier Salvatella - Rational optimization of transcription factor activation domains IPBS-Toulouse

Dr. Xavier Salvatella – Rational optimization of transcription factor activation domains IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room Toulouse, mardi 7 mai 2024.

Dr. Xavier Salvatella – Rational optimization of transcription factor activation domains Dr. Xavier Salvatella – Rational optimization of transcription factor activation domains Mardi 7 mai, 11h00 IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-05-07T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-07T12:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-05-07T11:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-07T12:00:00+02:00

Xavier Salvatella

Institute for Research in Biomedicine , Barcelona , Spain

Rational optimization of transcription factor activation domains

Transcription factors are among the most attractive therapeutic targets but are considered undruggable in part due to the intrinsically disordered nature of their activation domains (1). Here we show that the aromatic character of the activation domain of the androgen receptor, a therapeutic target for castration-resistant prostate cancer, is key for its activity as transcription factor, allowing it to translocate to the nucleus and partition into transcriptional condensates upon activation by androgens. On the basis of our understanding of the interactions stabilizing such condensates and of the structure that the domain adopts upon condensation, we optimized the structure of a small-molecule inhibitor previously identified by phenotypic screening. These compounds had more affinity for their target, inhibited androgen-receptor-dependent transcriptional programs, and had an antitumorigenic effect in models of castration-resistant prostate cancer in cells and in vivo. These results suggest that it is possible to rationally optimize, and potentially even to design, small molecules that target the activation domains of oncogenic transcription factors (2).

References

1. Biesaga, M., Frigolé-Vivas, M. & Salvatella, X. Intrinsically disordered proteins and biomolecular condensates as drug targets. Curr. Opin. Chem. Biol. 62, 90–100 (2021).
2. Basu, S. et al. Rational optimization of a transcription factor activation domain inhibitor. Nat. Struct. Mol. Biol. 30, 1958–1969 (2023).

IPBS-Toulouse, Seminar room 205 Route de Narbonne,Toulouse Toulouse 31400 Rangueil / Sauzelong / Pech-David / Pouvourville Haute-Garonne Occitania https://www.ipbs.fr [{« type »: « email », « value »: « Julien.Marcoux@ipbs.fr »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « Priyanka.Sharma@ipbs.fr »}]

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099