Disco Tehran in Paris Le Pré-Saint-Gervais, vendredi 10 mai 2024.

Disco Tehran arrives in Paris

Le projet est né dans un petit appartement de NYC, mais a bien grandi depuis : sold-out shows notamment au MoMa (Museum of Modern Art, NYC), et des features dans The New York Magazine, The New York Times, Boiler Room, Vice Magazine et CNN. Disco Tehran atterrit à Paris pour une nuit aux Cabaret Sauvage, avec un line-up d’artistes venu(e)s droit de Téhéran, Lahore, Dublin, Tunis, et Bushehr

LINEUP TO BE ANNOUNCEDDisco Tehran is a funky warm dance party and live performance project that connects New York to the era of 1970s discotheques in Tehran. This night explores groovy household throwbacks and rare music from the Asian continent, Latin America, Africa, and Europe.

Début : 2024-05-10 à 23:59

