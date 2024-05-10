Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

Disco Tehran in Paris Le Pré-Saint-Gervais

Catégorie d’Évènement:

Disco Tehran in Paris Le Pré-Saint-Gervais, vendredi 10 mai 2024.

Disco Tehran arrives in Paris 

Le projet est né dans un petit appartement de NYC, mais a bien grandi depuis : sold-out shows notamment au MoMa (Museum of Modern Art, NYC), et des features dans The New York Magazine, The New York Times, Boiler Room, Vice Magazine et CNN. Disco Tehran atterrit à Paris pour une nuit aux Cabaret Sauvage, avec un line-up d’artistes venu(e)s droit de Téhéran, Lahore, Dublin, Tunis, et Bushehr
LINEUP TO BE ANNOUNCEDDisco Tehran is a funky warm dance party and live performance project that connects New York to the era of 1970s discotheques in Tehran. This night explores groovy household throwbacks and rare music from the Asian continent, Latin America, Africa, and Europe. 
Tarif : – euros.
Début : 2024-05-10 à 23:59

Réservez votre billet ici

59 Bd Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France Le Pré-Saint-Gervais J

unidivers

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 700 000 et 1,6 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 2 et 3 millions.

Si vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099