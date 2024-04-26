Danse Tremplin chorégraphie Danse au Fil d’Avril Théâtre Jean Vilard Romans-sur-Isère, vendredi 26 avril 2024.

Danse Tremplin chorégraphie Danse au Fil d’Avril Théâtre Jean Vilard Romans-sur-Isère
Ce tremplin est l’occasion de proposer aux danseurs, amateurs ou professionnels, de présenter leur travail sur scène et d’être confronté à un jury.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-26 19:30:00
fin : 2024-04-26
Théâtre Jean Vilard Rue Giraud
Romans-sur-Isère 26100 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes
