Cryptic Fest #2 La CLEF Saint-Germain-en-Laye, samedi 4 mai 2024.

Cryptic Fest #2 Attention, évènement ! Le Cryptic Fest fait son grand retour à La CLEF ! Retrouvez des groupes mythiques du genre, ainsi qu’un metal market, avec expos et merch, pour compléter l’expérience ! Samedi 4 mai, 18h00 La CLEF 28 € plein | 24 € réduit | 21 € adhérents CLEF

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-05-04T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-04T23:30:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-05-04T18:00:00+02:00 – 2024-05-04T23:30:00+02:00

Pour célébrer leurs 30 années de carrière (!), les titans du death metal diabolique nous offrent un passage exclusif à La CLEF à l’occasion du Cryptic Fest (2ème édition) ! Avec leur douzième album (« The Devils ») – assurément l’un des plus réussis -, les Autrichiens de Belphegor démontrent une nouvelle fois qu’ils sont un groupe totalement à part : avec leur combinaison de death traditionnel et black metal, leurs compositions complexes et leur son puissant et dynamique, ils continuent d’impressionner et s’élèvent au-dessus de la mêlée de la scène internationale du metal extrême. Belphegor, c’est aussi un formidable combo de scène, réputé pour ses performances intenses qui ont conquis le public à travers le monde entier.

Formé en 1994, Dødheimsgard a réussi l’exploit de se faire une place de choix dans le cœur des amateurs de black metal malgré des albums très espacés les uns des autres : 6 albums en 30 ans ! Du black metal plus pur de leurs débuts à leurs aventures avant-gardistes des années 2000, les Norvégiens ont toujours cherché à surprendre, à pousser leur musique dans ses derniers retranchements, à mêler la brutalité et la mélancolie du black à tout un tas d’influences diverses (synth pop, space rock, ambiant…) tout en conservant une vraie cohérence et une « patte » immédiatement reconnaissable. Un savant mélange illuminé par la voix légendaire de Yusaf « Vicotnik » Parvez, inimitable et imprévisible. Leur dernier album, « Black Medium Current », paru en 2023, est une synthèse parfaite de ce parcours marqué par la liberté et l’audace : à la fois synthétique et organique, doux et agressif, expérimental mais d’un équilibre remarquable. Bref, accrochez-vous à votre siège et préparez-vous à un voyage mouvementé et ahurissant, aux confins du black metal, avec comme pilote l’un des groupes les plus respectés – et même vénérés ! – du genre.

Nés des recoins sombres de la France des années 90, Hell Militia émane de mauvais esprits à la foi inébranlable. Le groupe présente à travers chaque album et chaque concert un black metal aussi raffiné que brutal et menaçant. Leurs performances sont autant une expérience musicale que visuelle, reflet d’un travail acharné et d’une forte présence sur scène.

