CONCERT SIX HARBOR ROAD Bistro’Théâtre Givrauval, samedi 19 octobre 2024.
Samedi
Six Harbor Road offre des interprétations explosives de standards pop-rock des 60’s à maintenant.
Sur réservation, nombre de places limitées.Tout public
5 EUR.
Date et horaire :
Début : 2024-10-19 20:30:00
fin : 2024-10-19
Bistro’Théâtre 7 Rue du Moulin
Givrauval 55500 Meuse Grand Est bistro.theatre.givrauval@gmail.com
