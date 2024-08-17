Concert Maxime Raux Fort-Mahon-Plage
Concert Maxime Raux Fort-Mahon-Plage, samedi 17 août 2024.
Concert Maxime Raux Fort-Mahon-Plage Somme
Maxime Raux, concert de variété internationale sur l’esplanade de Fort Mahon Plage !
Gratuit
Ouvert à tous .
Début : 2024-08-17
fin : 2024-08-17
Fort-Mahon-Plage 80120 Somme Hauts-de-France
